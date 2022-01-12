Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is willing to give out some of his hard-earned cash to Nigerians on one condition

The APC federal lawmaker asked Nigerians to identify him in a group photo with Harvard Business School graduates taken back in 1997

The former Abia state governor said whoever uses any means to identify him correctly will be duly rewarded

The Senate's chief whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Wednesday, January 12, threw a tough challenge to Nigerians on Facebook.

The former Abia governor shared a throwback group photo of himself and some other persons at the Harvard Business School in 1997.

Kalu challenged fellow citizens and Facebook subscribers to identify him in the photo and get a reward for their effort.

The senator is ready to give out money as a reward for the anticipated effort (Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)

Source: Facebook

He stated that any method used to correctly identify him in the photograph is allowed in the rather tedious challenge.

The southeast politician stated:

"Throwback pictures of my graduation from Harvard Business School in 1997.

"Today is not World Sight Day but Let's test your eyesight. The first 10 people to find OUK in the picture will be rewarded.

"Your best method to get it correctly is allowed."

2023: Serious battle looming as another influential APC ex-governor hints on plan to join race

Meanwhile, Kalu had stated that he would consider joining the 2023 presidential race if the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoned the ticket to the southeast.

Senator Kalu said this on Tuesday, January 11, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Senate's chief whip thanked those who are pasting his campaign posters across the country but added that he is yet to make his mind known to the public.

He stated:

“I want to continue to thank people who are putting up my posters all over Nigeria, I have not made up my mind whether to vie for president or not.

“But if the opportunity is given to the South-East, I will think again to see if there is room because the party has not said where they are zoning the president to.

“But I know the party will bring a president who will work for the unity of the country which is more important."

Source: Legit.ng