President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Amina Mohammed, on her re-appointment as UN Deputy Secretary General

The United Nations (UN) has reappointed Amina as Deputy Secretary-General for a second term

The president in a congratulatory message by his media aide, Femi Adesina, assured Mohammed of the support of Nigerians

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed former Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed on her re-appointment as UN Deputy Secretary General for a second term.

In a statement issued by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman on Tuesday, January 11, shared on Facebook Buhari expressed appreciation to the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, for the confidence reposed on Mohammed.

Buhari affirmed that the UN deputy secretary-general remains an inspiration to many women. Photo credit

According to him, giving her another opportunity to serve the global body and humanity further enhances the voice and presence of Nigeria.

The Nigerian leader assured UN Deputy Secretary General of the prayers and support of Nigerians, especially the Federal Executive Council, where she served for some years.

Buhari noted that Mohammed’s dedication to duty has always been exceptional, adding that her interest in improving the livelihood of people continues to make her stand out.

While affirming that the UN Deputy Secretary General remains an inspiration to many women in Nigeria, the president wishes her all the best on the next rung of the leadership ladder.

