President Muhammadu Buhari has finally appointed a chief economic adviser after almost 7 years as Nigeria's leader

The president settled for Chief Doyin Salami, a senior lecturer at Lagos Business School where he leads sessions in the Economic Environment of Business

Adedoyin has written extensively on the Nigerian economy and he currently sits on the boards of the African Business Research Ltd., First World Communities, among others

Aso Rock - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Chief Doyin Salami as his chief economic adviser.

Presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, confirmed the development in a statement sent to journalists and seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, January 4.

Chief Salami is expected to help rejig the Nigerian economy by advising the president appropriately. Photo credit: Lagos Business School

Source: Facebook

Salami, 59, Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, is also the Managing Director of a consulting firm.

Salami, a 1989 doctorate degree Economics graduate of Queen Mary College, University of London, is a member of the Adjunct Faculty at the Lagos Business School (LBS), Pan-Atlantic University, where he recently attained the rank of Senior Fellow/Associate Professor.

Part of the statement read:

“The Chief Economic Adviser to the president is expected to address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them to the president; closely monitor national and international developments, trends and develop appropriate policy responses; develop and recommend to the president national economic policies to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs, and eradicate poverty, among others.”

