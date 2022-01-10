The Nigeria Police Force has asked candidates who participated in the exercise to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal

This development was announced by the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba via the police official Facebook page

Meanwhile, the training exercise for successful candidates commenced on Monday, January 10, 2021

Abuja- The Nigeria Police Force disclosed it has begun the documentation of new recruits in its Training Colleges/Schools across the country.

According to a statement signed by the Force public relations officer, CP Frank Mba on Monday, and shared on its official Facebook page, the documentation opened on Monday, January 10 and will close on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

The statement also urged candidates who participated in the medical screening to check their recruitment status on its dedicated portal adding that those who fail to report would be considered to have declined the offer.

The Force, while congratulating successful candidates, encourages them to check the recruitment portal for further information. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The statement reads:

“The Nigeria Police Force invites candidates who participated in the medical screening exercise in the 2020 recruitment exercise of 10,000 Police Constables into the service of the Nigeria Police Force to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng.

“Successful candidates, thereafter, are advised to print out their Invitation Slip and proceed to the Police Training College/School indicated against their names. The training exercise for successful candidates commences Monday, January 10, 2021.

“The Force, while congratulating successful candidates, encourages them to check the recruitment portal for further information and directives that would aid their preparations in reporting for training.

“They are equally enjoined to note that the documentation of new recruits in the Training Colleges/Schools opens Monday, January 10, 2022 and closes Sunday, January 16, 2022. Any candidate who fails to report within the specified period would be considered to have declined the offer.”

