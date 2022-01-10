The most talks about topic in Nigeria at the moment is the preachings of Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo

The woman popularly referred to as 'Mummy GO' has her videos all over the internet especially those of her controversial preachings

A young government official in Kogi state has joined the conversation, especially with the one that concerns him directly

Lokoja - Kogi state deputy governor, Chief Edward Onoja, has joined the trending Mummy GO's memes and videos on the internet.

The founder of Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God, Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, has been trending on the internet after videos of her preaching surfaced on the internet.

Chief Onoja made his followers laugh over the weekend with his take on the trending Mummy GO topic. Photo credit: Edward Onoja

As the videos circulated on various social media platforms, Nigerians adopted the name 'Mummy G.O' in referring to Evangelist Adebayo.

In one of the videos of the preacher circulated on the internet, she categorically said any man who barbs his hair to the extent that his scalp shows, will not enter the kingdom of God.

The declaration of the female preacher caused an uproar on social media with many dismissing her claims, while others made fun of her comment.

Jumping the trend, Chief Onoja said one of his new resolutions is to keep his hair full always to avoid going to hell.

Chief Onoja wrote jocularly in pidgin English on his official Facebook page:

“This 2022 na Afro I go dey on steady. I no want miss heaven. And I go dey use dye for my beards. I no fit shout. Mummy G.O, I hear you Ma!

“If God bless your brother, friend, or neighbour and body dey pepper you, you no go fit make heaven oo. Repent!!”

The post generated a huge spike on the Facebook page of the deputy governor, with 11,000 reactions, 173 shares, and over 600 comments.

The deputy governor is known for his active use of social media where he updates Kogites regularly on his activities and that of the Kogi state government.

'Mummy GO' says some people are after her life

Meanwhile, in an interview with BBC Pidgin over the weekend, Evangelist Adebayo said those behind the trending Mummy G.O hellfire memes sent gunmen after her.

She said they have been at it for about eight years now and just recently decided to make use of social media to disgrace her, adding that her messages are pulling their church members away from them to her own church.

Source: Legit.ng