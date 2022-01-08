Former Kogi West senator Dino Melaye, on Friday, January 7, celebrated his birthday in style with a surprise boat cruise

Melaye who is in Istanbul, Turkey expressed appreciation to his friends for organising the birthday cruise

Many of the former lawmaker's relatives, friends and well-wishers took to social media and wished him happy birthday

Dino Melaye turned a year older on Friday, January 7, and had a birthday dinner in Istanbul, Turkey where he is currently on holiday.

The former member of the Senate shared photos from the surprise boat criuse which was organised by the special people in his life.

Dino Melaye celebrates his birthday in Instabul, Turkey. Photo credit: Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

In several posts on Facebook, the former Kogi West shared a pictures of himself enyoying the birthday dinner with friends.

Melaye expressed gratitude to one Pastor George and his other good friends who surprised him with thhe boat cruise.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to him, this was the best surprise of the year, adding that he is humbled and honored.

How did Nigerians react?

Commenting on the photos and videos posted on Facebook, Prince Elvis A Adejumo wrote:

"That's awesome! Congratulations! You may grow a year old every year, but I hope your spirit remains fresh and youthful. Happy Birthday!"

Ifeoma Chinyere Chukwu said:

"Happy cruising sir. Oluwa got your back."

Eedris Mohammad said:

"Looking great!!! wish you many more wins in life Sir."

Barr Ibrahim Hamisu Atallawa wrote:

"Fantastic looking may Almighty God bless you and bring you back to home safely."

Kolo Lami said:

"Were is your family sir, because the enjoyment is too much for only you ooooh. Happy birthday to you. May God Almighty bless, keep and makes his face shine on you sir. Good morning and win today."

Mighty mansion: Video shows rare view and features of Dino Melaye's "village home" in Kogi

Previously, Legit.ng reported how Senator Melaye has consistently lived up to this tag as he relentlessly shares on social media, his houses, cars and other material acquisitions.

In a Facebook post, the former Kogi West shared a video of his "village home" in Aiyetoro Gbede, Kogi state.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng, a voice of an unidentified man shows different mouth-watering features of what he described as a "mighty mansion".

Melaye shows off Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV worth over N100m

In a related development, Melaye took to social media to show off one of the exotic cars in his garage, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV.

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, he took to Instagram to share a photo of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV with the caption:

"As usual talk your rubbish while l cruise The RR."

Source: Legit.ng