On Sunday, December 12, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, died at the palace at age 95

Barely a month after the demise of her father, the monarch's daughter, Danmole, has been reported dead

According to the report, Danmole, who is said to be the eldest daughter of the monarch, had been ill for a while

The family of the late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi has been thrown into mourning following the death of the monarch's eldest daughter.

The Punch reports that the first daughter of the late monarch, Prof Taibat Danmole, died on Saturday, January 8 at the age of 71.

Sources within the palace told the newspaper on Sunday, January 9, that Danmole had been ill for some time before she breathed her last on Saturday, 28 days after her monarch father joined his ancestors.

Danmole was said to have passed on at the age of 71, days after her retirement at the varsity to join her husband in Ilorin, Kwara state. Photo credit: PM News

One of them said:

“Baba’ first daughter died yesterday. She has been sick for sometime and it happened yesterday. We just pray that God will spare the lives of those of us remaining.”

Danmole, who was born on March 19, 1951, it was gathered, would be buried on Sunday afternoon in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

The deceased, who was said to be a professor of education was married to another university don, Prof. Hakeem Danmole, who is the Dean College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin.

The late Danmole was said to have been a lecturer at the University of Ilorin before she transferred her service to the Lagos State University where she retired.

She was said to have relocated to Ilorin where she joined her husband at Al- Hikmah University.

