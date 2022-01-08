The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd.), has lost his first wife, Hajiya Zainab Marwa.

A statement by the family on Saturday said Zainab Marwa died in the early hours of the day at the age of 66 after a brief illness.

The deceased is survived by four adult children: Abubakar, Mohamed Jr, Mariam and Zainab, and 10 grandchildren as well as her siblings and aged mother.

During her lifetime, she championed the course of women and the girl child.

