In what will amaze Nigerians, Uche Nwosu, son-in-law to former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has appreciated his aide who did a live video as he was being arrested.

Recall that there was panic at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obieri in Nkwerre local government area of Imo state on Sunday, December 26, 2021, as Uche Nwosu was whisked away during church service by armed policemen.

The policemen shot into the air as they carried out the arrest while members of the congregation cowered in fear.

However, the aide, had the presence of mind to record the arrest by the police.

In appreciation for his quick thinking, the former governorship candidate has decided to reward him with a car.

He wrote on Facebook:

"Ugwumba Uche Nwosu gifts me a brand new vehicle. Thank you His Excellency for this surprise! Kai! God bless you my leader. I'm short of words."

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have rejoiced with him over the gist.

Here some reactions from Facebook

Kingsley M Chukwu

"Congratulations bro. May God continue to crown his efforts . Thank you H/E Ugwumba Uche Nwosu."

Irobi Darlington

Congratulations my own brother. You deserve even more. Your dexterity and doggedness towards the defence of the course you believe in is unassuming."

Adamu Y Potiskum

"I don't know why I so much love him. Ugwumba is a God sent person. May almighty Allah protect him and grant his dreams into reality."

Kaycee Chris Boffin Iheme

"Congratulations my brother, you deserve it bro. God bless the giver, he is and will always be a cheerful giver, a good man always."

Duruji Ogechi McDuke

"Congratulations this is how to treat a Loyal boy. Not I'm paying you."

