Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has expressed his utmost gratitude to God as he recently clocked a new age

The film star explained that God has done everything that he begged for in the past and even did more

Yul Edochie, however, made one more request on the occasion of his birthday, noting that it would make him happy

As Nollywood star Yul Edochie turns 40 on Friday, January 7, the actor made a personal request that will benefit Nigeria to God.

Yul prayed that God would make him the president of Nigeria in 2023 so that he can wipe away the tears of Nigerians.

The actor noted that God answered everything he asked him in the past and did much more. Yul said he would be glad if God grants this one request.

Actor Yul Edochie celebrates 40th birthday. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Describing himself as a man of peace and love, Yul expressed gratitude to God for making him see another year.

"I thank God for all his blessings. All the prayer points and wishes I had many years ago God has answered all of them and even more. And I'm grateful to Him. I have just one more prayer point, one more birthday wish as I turn 40 today. Dear God, please make me the President of Nigeria in 2023 so I can wipe away the tears of my people. Thank you Lord for answering my prayer."

Nigerians celebrate Yul

