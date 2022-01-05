Of the 11 members of the Olubadan-in-Council, 10 have given their full support for the nomination of Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Added to this, the council on Wednesday, January 5, dismissed claims that a legal tussle could thwart the succession to the Olubadan throne, The Nation reports.

The council made the choice on Wednesday, January 5 (Photo: The Nation)

The council's position was made public by Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, during a briefing by the kingmakers on Wednesday.

According to Ajibola, the kingmakers agreed that by standing tradition, Balogun is next in line to ascend the throne of Olubadan

He also denied rumours that Balogun at the moment is not in good health and as such unfit for the throne.

