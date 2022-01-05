Earlier, a former Attorney General of the state advised Governor Seyi Makinde, insisting the next in line to be king is not fit for the throne

In reaction, ten council members have endorsed the appointment of Lekan Balogun as the next ruler of the ancient city

Following this move, the former governor Rashidi Ladoja, who is the Osi Olubadan, was absent when the endorsement was carried out

The members of the Olubadan-in-Council have endorsed the nomination of Lekan Balogun to become the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

However, former governor Rashidi Ladoja, who is the Osi Olubadan, was absent when the endorsement was done.

The ten members made the announcement after Balogun addressed a press conference at Mapo Hall on Wednesday to commiserate with Ibadanland on the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji, The Punch reports.

The kingmakers insisted that no court case would stop the appointment and installation of the next Olubadan, TVC News also reported.

The Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, spoke on behalf of the kingmakers.

He said:

“The council, which is the kingmakers, has met and resolved that Balogun is next in line and will in line with the tradition ascend the throne of Olubadan.”

It was gathered that Lekan Balogun re-echoed his position as the Prime Minister of the Olubadan-in-Council – Otun Olubadan.

