Some suspected gunmen have burnt down a police station in Orlu area of Imo state, killing one police officer

The incident was confirmed by the state police public relations officer, CSP Mike Abbattam on Friday, August 6

Abbattam revealed that the fire affected some of the vehicles at the parking lot in the station

Orlu, Imo - Suspected armed gunmen have reportedly razed a police station in the Orlu local government area of Imo state, killing one police inspector.

Daily Trust reports three gunmen were also killed during a gunfire battle that ensued between them and the police in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that the police public relations officer, CSP Mike Abattam, who confirmed the incident, revealed that it happened on the night of Thursday, August 5.

Three suspected gunmen have been killed during a gunfire battle with police in Imo state.

According to him, the bandits threw explosives and petrol bombs on top of the roof of the Orlu police station, damaging the roof and causing a fire in the station.

He said that the fire affected some of the vehicles at the parking lot, adding that the command’s tactical teams on the ground engaged the bandits in a gun duel.

Abattam further stated that due to the superior firepower of the police, the bandits were subdued and some gunmen were killed.

The police officer said:

"Three of the bandits were neutralised and their guns, one pump action gun and two locally made double barrel pistols were recovered while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds. Unfortunately, a police inspector lost his life in the attack.”

