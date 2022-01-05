No fewer than eleven people suspected to be bandits were executed by vigilantes, locally known as Yan Sakai

Zamfara - A report by Daily Trust indicates that seven suspected bandits’ informants were executed in Gada community of Bungudu local government area of Zamfara state.

Vigilantes, locally known as Yan Sakai killed the suspects, according to the newspaper publication.

Zamfara State local vigilante group reportedly killed no fewer than eleven people suspected to be bandits. Photo credit: @officialdrbellomatawalle

Similarly, four other suspected informants including a woman called Dabo Bokanya were executed in the Kaura Namoda local government area of the state, bringing the total to 11.

It was gathered that the incident took place after they were rounded up by the vigilantes at a GSM market, Independent added.

This is following days of an intensive manhunt for the informants by the vigilantes after a deadly assault on a community. The suspects were arrested and extra-judicially executed

At the time of filing this report, SP Muhammad Shehu the spokesman of the state police command was not aware of the matter.

FG finally declares bandits as terrorists, issues gazette

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has declared bandits as terrorists after weeks/months of agitation from Nigerians.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), gazetted a court judgement that ordered the government to declare bandits as terrorists.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on Thursday, November 25, 2021, granted an ex parte application by the federal government for Yan Bindiga (Hausa word for gunmen) and Yan Ta’adda (Hausa word for terrorists) to be declared as terrorists.

FG to deploy Tucano Jets against terrorists, bandits, Malami

Meanwhile, Malami said the federal government has secured clearance to deal a deadly blow on bandits and terrorists using the Super Tucano fighter jets.

In an interview on Tuesday, January 4, the minister said the government got the clearance after promising the United Stated that the fighter jets will be used according to international best practices.

The minister added that the gazetting of the usage of the Super Tucano jets was in progress.

