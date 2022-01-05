The parents of late Sylvester Oromoni Jnr have reacted to the release of the suspects linked to alleged murder of their 12-year-old son

The father of the teenager noted that he was not surprised by the report saying his family will meet with their lawyers on the way forward

Recall that Lagos State government had exonerated 5 officials and 5 students of Dowen College linked to Oromoni’s death

Sylvester Oromoni, the father of 12-year-old Dowen college student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, has opened up following the release of the suspects linked to controversial circumstances surrounding the death of his son.

Recall that the Lagos state government based on the legal advice of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Adetutu Oshinusi, cleared 5 students and 5 employees of Dowen college accused of complicity in the death of Sylvester.

Oromoni in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, January 5, in Delta state hours after the development said the news did not come to him as a surprise.

According to him, there was another autopsy carried out by the Delta State Police Command which suggested that his late son may have been fed with harmful chemicals.

The father of the teenager maintained that he will not give up, adding that his family will meet with their lawyers on the way forward.

He said:

"Don’t worry; we are not bothered, we have heard of this before. This is just the beginning of the case.”

Grieving mother speaks out

In another report by The Punch, late Sylvester's mother also reacted to the news of the suspects release, calling on God to avenge her son.

The deveasted mum in tears lamented that she couldn’t celebrate Christmas and New Year with her son. In a video shared on socil media, Mrs. Oromoni prayed for God to fight for her and cut short the lives of all those who cut short the life of her son.

She went on to pray that God should cut short the lives of all those supporting her son's killers and make them feel the pain that she is passing through.

Sylvester Oromoni: Autopsy reveals ‘chemical intoxication’ caused Dowen student’s death

Legit.ng previously reported that an autopsy revealed that Sylvester Oromoni died of acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma.

A copy of the autopsy carried out by a consultant pathologist, was sighted by The Punch newspaper on Saturday, January 1.

Experts say chemical intoxication refers to a multitude of illnesses caused by the absorption of toxic chemical agents.

