Based on the legal advice of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Adetutu Oshinusi, the Lagos state government on Wednesday, January 5, cleared five students and five employees of Dowen College who were earlier accused of complicity in the death of Sylvester Oromoni.

Oshinusi's advice was addressed to the deputy commissioner of police in Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) and the trial magistrate, Magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola.

In her advice, Oshinusi stated that the autopsy and toxicology reports by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital as to the cause of the deceased's death are in agreement, Channels TV reports.

The state government based its decision on the legal advice of DPP Oshinusi

The medical reports listed Septicaemia, Lobar Pneumonia with Acute Pyelonephritis, Pyomyositis of the right ankle, and Acute Bacteria Pneumonia due to severe Sepsis as the causes, The Cable added.

As contained in the toxicology, there was no trace of any toxic or poisonous substance in the body of late Sylvester.

Following the DPP's advice that this is not a case of murder or malicious administering of poison, the state has cleared the accused persons alongside other suspects and ordered their release from police custody.

Below are the names of those cleared:

Students

Favour Benjamin Micheal Kashamu Edward Begue Ansel Temile Kenneth Inyang

Staff

Celina Uduak Valentine Igboekweze Hammed Ayomo Bariyu Adesanya Olusesan Olusegun Adeyemi

Sylvester Oromoni: Autopsy reveals ‘chemical intoxication’ caused Dowen Student’s death

However, in an earlier post, Legit.ng reported that an autopsy had revealed that Oromoni died of acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma.

A copy of the autopsy carried out by a consultant pathologist was sighted on Saturday, January 1.

Experts said chemical intoxication refers to a multitude of illnesses caused by the absorption of toxic chemical agents.

There had been reports that Oromoni died from injuries sustained in an attack by five senior students of the school for allegedly refusing to join their cult.

The 12-year-old boy's father had claimed that his child was beaten and fed a liquid chemical but Dowen College dismissed the claim.

The school claimed the boy sustained injuries while playing football with his colleagues.

