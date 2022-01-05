The Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has reacted to the withdrawal of soldiers from correctional centres across the state

Akeredolu, through a statement signed by his chief press secretary, disclosed that this recent move was surprising and shocking

The governor who expressed deep worry over the move has therefore directed the deployment of men of the State Security Network known as the Amotekun corps

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has condemned outrightly the withdrawal of men of the Nigerian Army from the custodial centres across the state.

Akeredolu accused the Army of inducing steps toward jailbreaks.

Daily Trust reports that the governor who received a full briefing of the situation from the Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi, was worried that the action could encourage jailbreak.

Akeredolu maintained that such action could easily encourage jailbreaks across the state. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

In a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Wednesday, January 5, Akeredolu who wondered why soldiers will be withdrawn from custodial centres which belongs to the federal government, directed the deployment of men of the State Security Network (Amotekun) to complement the Police and the NSCDC so as not to allow premeditated jailbreaks.

