Southwest governors have tackled the Inspector-General of Police over the embarrassment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state

Some policemen, who laid siege to an estate in Magodo, Lagos, had defied Governor Sanwo-Olu’s directive to leave the place

Rotimi Akeredolu, chairman of the southwest governors’ forum, described the action of the policeman as unacceptable

Southwest governors are not happy with recent development in which a police officer - Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Abimbola Oyewole - publicly defied Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Oyewole had told the governor that he and his armed colleagues were at the Magodo estate on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba; as well as the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Southwest Governors have tackled Inspector-General of Police over the embarrassment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state.

Source: Facebook

Consequently, the governors urged the Lagos state governor to deploy Amotekun corps to avert situations like this.

In a statement issued by Rotimi Akeredolu, chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, the governors described the action of the policeman as unacceptable.

The statement read in full:

"We are in possession of a video which has gone viral on the social media concerning the disgraceful exchange between a police officer, a CSP, and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, the supposed Chief Security Officer of the State, at the Magodo Residential Estate.

"The content of the video is very disconcerting, and this is being charitable. The utter disrespect, which underlines the response of the officer to the Governor establishes, beyond doubt, the impracticability of the current system, dubiously christened "Federalism". An arrangement, which compels the Governor of a State to seek clarifications on security issues in his jurisdiction from totally extraneous bodies or persons, is a sure recipe for anarchy.

"We condemn, very strongly, this brazen assault on decency. We call on the IG to explain the justification for this intrusion. This is not acceptable. Any expectations of rapprochement between so called federating units and federal security agencies are becoming forlorn, progressively, due to deliberate acts which mock our very avowal to ethics and professionalism.

"We condemn, in very clear terms, the role of the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami SAN in this act of gross moral turpitude.

"We, on our part, will continue to interrogate the current system, which treats elected representatives of the people as mere prefects, while appointed office holders ride rough shod over them as Lords of the Manor. If the purported Chief Security Officers of the States of the Federation require clearance from the office of the IG on matters within their areas of jurisdictions, only hypocrites will wonder why the current security crisis deepens and there appears to be no solution in the foreseeable future.

"We stand by our brother, the Governor of Lagos State. We advise him to deploy the Regional security outfit in the State to protect the lives and property of the people.

"We call on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces to rein in the excesses of certain elements bent on acting in a manner capable of eroding the bond of trust existing between the people and the Federal Government. It is preposterous for political appointees to seek to undermine the very structure of service upon which their appointments rest."

Crisis hits mega-rich Magodo

Legit.ng had reported that hostilities have once again reared their head up in Lagos as residents of Magodo and the Adeyiga family locked on in battle over land ownership.

As a result of this, the gate of the Shangisha Estate, off CMD Road, was locked as of 4am on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

According to reports, nobody could either come in or go out as commercial activities became paralysed.

Residents complained that the family has threatened to pull down the houses with bulldozers.

Source: Legit.ng