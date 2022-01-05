Apparently, some Nigerians are not fans of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, hence, the savage attacks he received on social media following his embarrassment by a police officer in Magodo, Lagos.

According to some Nigerians on social media, the embarrassment serves him. They accused the governor of not being interested in the concerns of southwest states.

Sanwo-Olu addressed the crowd at Magodo. Photo: Tola Oyewole

Erumu Otomewo insisted that Sanwo-Olu is having a taste of his own medicine supporting tyranny also makes you a victim of tyranny.

Reacting to the development, Akinbowale Oluseyi, insisted that the governor deserves what he got.

He wrote:

"Serve him right! Those who chose to ride on the back of tiger end up in it's belly. Sanwo Olu was indifferent to the call for amotekun for a reason best understood by only him. At times, he acts like Lagos is not part of south west!"

Dipo Jubylad commented:

"The chicken has come home to roost. We've been telling Tinubu and his co travellers that restructuring is the answer, but they refused to take heed because of their selfish interests."

Here are other reactions from Nigerians

Emmanuel Asuquo:

"The governor of Lagos state asking the CSP to call IGP was totally out of place because he have the phone numbers of the IGP and that of AGF, the moment the CSP told him he was there on the orders of the IGP, he'd have just put across to IGP direct, what was the essence of asking the number of policemen in that place? To me, it makes no sense. I rest my case."

Mohammed Diseh Halidu:

"Mr Governor is playing politics. Is the police officer reporting to the police authority or the Governor?

"It was pure arrogance for a Governor who has access to the police commissioner, AIG, and IGP to have ignorantly thought he could just send a police officer away from his duty post simply because he is the chief security officer. Military, police, DSS, immigration, customs, fire service, civil defence etc are not answerable to the state Governor."

Erimako Kunle:

"But the CSP spoke the truth, he said he's too junior to call the IG or Attorney general of the federation! What's his offense? The governor should have called the Commissioner of Police of Lagos state or the IG to instruct his boys to leave the place. Remember, the CSP takes order from his bosses and not a politician. What will he tell his bosses why he disobeyed their order?

"No doubt this is embarrassing to the governor but the CSP played within his rights. The governor himself was civil enough to avoid unnecessary confrontation."

Ugoh O Ugoh:

"The Governor was totally wrong, how dare you move straight to an ordinary CSP and demand he disobeys the orders of his Superior when the Governor could have simply summon the CP and discuss this issues with him, it's only the Commissioner of Police that can recall the CSP from the estate because even if it's an order from the IGP, he will pass the order via the CP and I believe that the Governor should be aware of this."

Magodo embarrassment: Lagos must deploy Amotekun now

Meanwhile, Southwest governors are not happy with recent development in which a police officer - Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Abimbola Oyewole - publicly defied Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Oyewole had told the governor that he and his armed colleagues were at the Magodo estate on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba; as well as the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Consequently, the governors urged the Lagos state governor to deploy Amotekun corps to avert situations like this.

