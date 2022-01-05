All is now set for the Akwa Ibom automobile assembling plant located in Itu local government area of the state

This was revealed by the state's commissioner for economic development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr. Akan Okon

Okon also reiterated that the facility is a vehicle assembling plant and not a vehicle manufacturing plant

Uyo - The Akwa Ibom Automobile Vehicle Assembling Plant in Itu local government area is 99% completed, the state government has revealed.

The state's commissioner for economic development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr. Akan Okon, stated this while briefing the media as part of his annual end of the year media interactive session.

By virtue of his strategic position, Commissioner Akan Okon has been at the forefront of the Akwa Ibom industrialization revolution. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom government

Source: Twitter

Okon said contrary to what some segment of the public may think, the plant is ready and would be commissioned on schedule, adding that all the components needed for the smooth take-off of the plant are ready.

He said Governor Udom Emmanuel remains passionately committed to completing and commissioning the plant on schedule and will leave no stone unturned towards the realisation of these set objectives aimed at creating jobs and tackling unemployment in the State.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He, however, noted that the majority of members of the public confuse a vehicle assembling plant with a vehicle manufacturing plant, stating that both are not the same.

His words:

“Everything to enable the automobile assembling plant to carry out assembling of vehicles is ready. Note that there is a big difference between a vehicle assembling plant and a vehicle manufacturing plant. They are not the same.

“The assembling plant will receive completely knocked down components and couple them and for the Semi Knocked Down Components, SKD's, you don't need any other equipment than all the cranes that are on ground.

“When these components arrive from Israel, all the plant will do is fix them. All that we are waiting for is for the CKD's and SKD's to come from Israel.

“Many people mistake it for a car manufacturing plant and were expecting to see a lot of robots in motion, almost half of the job has been done in Israel, as what is coming to Itu in Akwa Ibom state are just components that are to be assembled so that it becomes a vehicle.”

He assured the state that the administration's earlier plans to send the first batch of trainees to Israel to understudy and learn how to assemble vehicles so as to come back and become pioneer staff who will train other artisans is still on course.

He blamed the delay in departure of the would-be trainees on the total lockdown that happened in Israel due to the surge in COVID-19 infections.

On Ibom Air, the commissioner observed that the airline is today Nigeria's airline of choice due to its high level of professionalism.

He debunked insinuations that Ibom Air is exorbitant, stating that Ibom Air remains the cheapest and most reliable airline in Nigeria, compared to what is obtainable in Europe or in America.

He explained that Ibom Air is a business venture and must be managed as such which explains why no government official, can fly Ibom Air without paying for his or her ticket.

He reiterated the commitment and determination of the Emmanuel-led administration to see to the realization of the Ibom Deep Seaport, stating that the seaport when completed will not only be the game-changer for Akwa Ibom but will create an industrial revolution in the history of Nigeria.

Akan Okon says Ibom Deep Seaport will transform Akwa Ibom

In December 2021, Okon declared that the Ibom Deep Seaport project when operational will transform Akwa Ibom into a transhipment city that will provide thousands of direct jobs to citizens.

He also revealed that Busan Port Authority, BPA, operators of the world's second-largest and busiest port in South Korea, has agreed to provide the technical support towards the construction of Ibom Deep Seaport.

The commissioner added that the Korean Maritime and Ocean University have agreed to partner with the Akwa Ibom state government in manpower development so as to train the pool of manpower that will be needed for the Ibom Deep Seaport project.

Ibom Deep Seaport: Akwa Ibom government set up joint committee

Recall that a Joint Project Implementation Committee for the seaport was set up recently by both the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) and the Akwa Ibom state government.

In April, Governor Emmanuel approved the setting up of the committee to ensure the smooth take-off of the multi-billion dollar project.

Mrs. Usoro had also assured the government and the NPA that all steps towards the actualization of the project was on track.

Source: Legit.ng