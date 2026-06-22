Police Commissioner Sanusi mandates DPOs to eliminate robbery in Abuja city centre within two weeks

Non-compliance by police officers will result in disciplinary action amid rising security concerns

Public support and timely information requested to enhance safety across Abuja's metro area

FCT, Abuja - The Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi, has directed Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the Abuja metro area to end robbery activities within the city centre within two weeks.

Sanusi gave the directive during a meeting with 17 DPOs under the metro area command over the weekend.

Police Get 2-Week Ultimatum To End Armed Robbery in Abuja

Source: Getty Images

Abuja: Focus on rising security concerns

The police commissioner said the meeting was aimed at assessing the security situation and improving strategies to address emerging threats across Abuja, This Day reported.

He highlighted concerns including traffic robbery, vehicle theft, the “one-chance” robbery menace, motorists driving against traffic, and other public safety challenges.

DPOs face sanctions over non-compliance

Sanusi warned that officers who fail to deliver on the directive would face disciplinary measures.

He also raised concerns over activities of commercial motorcyclists operating on major roads, vandalism of properties, illegal parking on highways and traffic congestion within the city.

The commissioner directed DPOs and Area Commanders to prioritise security in the city centre, while he would personally oversee security matters in Abuja suburbs, Daily Trust reported.

Police seek public support

Sanusi instructed the Area Commander, Metro, to provide strong supervision and ensure full compliance with the order, stressing that negligence would not be tolerated.

He urged residents to support police operations by providing timely and credible information that could assist efforts to improve security across the nation’s capital.

The directive comes as authorities intensify measures to address criminal activities and improve safety within Abuja.

Ogun: Police take action as ex-broadcaster assassinated

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a former staff member of Ogun State Television (OGTV), Mrs Kitan Oyesiku, popularly known as “Aunty Kitan”, has been killed alongside her security guard at her residence in Agodo community, along the Abeokuta–Siun–Sagamu Expressway.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Sunday when armed men attacked the residence.

Source: Legit.ng