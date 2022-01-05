The Police in Plateau state has confirmed the release of a bride-to-be, Farmat Paul, a day after she was abducted from her pastor's residence

The spokesperson for the police in the state said it is not yet clear who kidnapped the bride-to-be before her wedding or whether ransom was paid or not

However, sources within the Nygong community has said that Farmat's wedding continued after a ransom was paid for her release

There are indications that ramson has been paid for a bride-to-be, Farmat Paul, who was abducted a few hours before her wedding to be released.

A source privy to the incident said that ransom was paid for the release of Paul but could specifically state how much was paid.

The bride-to-be was kidnapped earlier from her pastor's house Photo: Governor Simin Bako Lalong

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reports that Paul was released on Monday, January 3, by her abductors in Nguong community, Bokkos local government area of Plateau state.

At her release, Paul's wedding ceremony which was earlier suspended continued amid joy and jubilation in the community.

The Police spokesperson for Plateau state, ASP Gabriel Ogiba confirmed the release of the victim by some yet to be identified individuals.

Ogiba said that the victim returned home but he did not say whether any ransom was paid for a release or not.

According to Tribune, the arrangements for the scheduled wedding was placed on hold as the bride-to-be was abducted from her community.

A source said the groom, disturbed by the incident went into total seclusion.

The source noted that the groom is yet to come to reality with the whole situation which occurred a few hours before his wedding with his heartthrob.

