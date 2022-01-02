A lawyer to popular Yoruba Nation agitator has been condemned for his remarks on Sunday Igboho in his new year message

Pelumi Olajengbesi's remarks on Igboho and the agitation for the Yoruba nation in the new year was condemned by the Ilana Omo Odua group

The group said Olajengbesi does not speak for Igboho or in favour of the agitation for a Yoruba nation

The Ilana Omo Oodua, a Yoruba self-determination and social group on Sunday, January 2, said that an Abuja-based lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, is not authorised to speak for Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

The Nation reports that the group said the lawyer is not involved in the struggle for the Yoruba nation.

According to the group, Olajengbesi's job ended with the defence of the rights of aides and relations to Igboho who were arrested by operatives of the State Security Services (SSS) in July 2021.

The Ilana Omo Odua group has condemned remarks made by a lawyer to Sunday Igboho Photo credits: Omo Yoruba Ronu TV, Sunday Igboho

Source: Facebook

The further said that Olajengbesi has since been disengaged and any opinion from him should be considered as personal and does not represent Igboho's or those agitating for the Yoruba nation.

The Ilana Omo Oodua said:

“As our lawyer, he is supposed to speak to the public on our instruction."

The Punch reports that the group further accused Olajengbesi of painting a tired image of Igboho in his new year message to the people.

The lawyer had in a recent statement said that Igboho is not at war with President Muhammadu Buhari or any individual or government.

Writing on behalf of Igboho, the lawyer had said:

“Let it be abundantly clear that I am not at war with President Buhari, the governors or anybody in government. What I want the government to do is to address the genesis of my agitation for the Yoruba Nation."

However, Ilana Omo Oodua said the lawyer expressed his personal opinion and did not speak for Igboho as he was not entitled to do so.

