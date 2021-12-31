Again, the federal government has extended the NIN-SIM verification deadline for Nigerians who are yet to link their numbers

This new extension was granted based on the request by stakeholders including citizens, legal residents and Nigerians in the diaspora

According to the Nigerian Communication Commission, the ongoing exercise is expected to end on March 31, 2022

The federal government has extended the deadline for the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) verification exercise.

Legit.ng gathered this was made known in a statement signed by Dr Ike Adinde, the director of public affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Kayode Adegoke, head of corporate communications, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

New date for NIN-SIM verification

In the statement shared on NCC's Facebook page on Friday, December 31, the commission revealed that the new deadline is March 31, 2022.

The FG said the decision to further extend the deadline was made based on a request by stakeholders including citizens, legal residents and Nigerians in the diaspora.

According to the minister of communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, as of December 30, 2021, over 71 million unique national identity number enrolments have been recorded with over 14,000 enrolment centres set up across the country.

The deadline date has been shifted by the Nigerian government quite a few number of times.

Recall that through the NIMC the FG had approved the extension of the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification from July 26, to October 31, and then before the end of the year 2021.

NCC denies plan to disqualify Nigerians under 18-years from owning SIM cards

Meanwhile, the NCC described reports that it plans to disqualify Nigerians below the age of 18-years-old from owning or registering Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards as misleading.

The NCC in a statement signed by Ikechukwu Adinde, its director of public administration said the new report is a misrepresentation of the proceedings of the Reviewed/Draft Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations organised by the commission.

According to Adinde, parents are allowed to acquire SIM cards for their children and wards. However, Adinde said it should be made clear that following the acquisition of these SIM cards for minors by proxy, the parents must be ready to take responsibility for whatever might happen thereafter.

