Again, the federal government has extended the NIN-SIM verification deadline for Nigerians who are yet to register their numbers

This new extension was as a result of the request made by stakeholders following data from enrolment statistics

Meanwhile, there are now over 5,500 enrolment systems within and outside the country which will help the process

In a move that will not surprise many Nigerians, the federal government has further extended the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification.

This time, the exercise was extended to October 31. This was disclosed by the director, Public Affairs Nigerian Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde; and the Head, Corporate Communications, Nigeria Identity Management Commission, Kayode Adegoke.

