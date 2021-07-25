Breaking: FG Extends NIN-SIM Verification Deadline, Gives New Date
by Aanu Adegun
- Again, the federal government has extended the NIN-SIM verification deadline for Nigerians who are yet to register their numbers
- This new extension was as a result of the request made by stakeholders following data from enrolment statistics
- Meanwhile, there are now over 5,500 enrolment systems within and outside the country which will help the process
In a move that will not surprise many Nigerians, the federal government has further extended the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification.
This time, the exercise was extended to October 31. This was disclosed by the director, Public Affairs Nigerian Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde; and the Head, Corporate Communications, Nigeria Identity Management Commission, Kayode Adegoke.
