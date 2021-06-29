The deadline for the National Identification Number (NIN) verification has been extended by the federal government

According to the FG, the extension was granted following the request by stakeholders, asking for more time

FG said stakeholders want to use the time to consolidate the verification process following increase in the number of enrolment systems

In what many Nigerians will describe as good news, the federal government through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has approved the extension of the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to July 26.

This was disclosed by the director, public affairs Nigerian Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde; and the head, corporate communications, Nigeria Identity Management Commission, Kayode Adegoke.

The federal government has extended NIN-SIM Verification Deadline. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

The FG said the decision to further extend the deadline was made based on a request by stakeholders.

The statement read:

“The federal government has approved the extension of the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to the 26th of July, 2021.

“The decision to extend the deadline was made after a request by stakeholders on the need to consolidate the enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process following the rapid increase in the number of enrolment systems across the country."

FG commends subscribers

In a related development, the federal government has commended network subscribers who have successfully linked their Subscribers Identification Module (SIM) with NIN for their painstaking efforts and commitment.

In another development, Dr Isa Pantami has bagged the most outstanding minister of the year 2021 award presented by Elite Exclusive magazine. The organisers say the minister of communications and digital economy was singled out for the honour based on an online poll it conducted.

The award according to the magazine was in recognition of the exceptional role the minister is playing in sustaining ICT exponential growth, digitization of Nigeria's emerging economy and also positioning Nigeria’s digital economy sector on the path of sustainable national development.

It noted that under the leadership of Dr Pantami, Nigeria reverberated its place as the giant of Africa and leaders in innovation.

Nigerians not mandated to submit IMEI numbers

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has denied asking Nigerians to submit their phone International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers.

A spokesperson for the commission, Ikechukwu Adinde, in a statement via its website on Friday, May 21, said reports claiming that the NCC mandated Nigerian phone users to submit their IMEI numbers were false.

The commission, however, stated that it would deploy the Device Management System (DMS) which will capture IMEI automatically without any requirement for subscribers to submit them.

Source: Legit