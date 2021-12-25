An Igbo group has described the intervention of the federal government in the diplomatic saga between the United Arab Emirates and Air Peace as commendable

The group said FG's action in the matter has changed its negative narrative about President Muhammadu Buhari's administration

According to the group, the national economy in Nigeria has been supported by the singular act by the Nigerian government

President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government have been commended for their role in quelling the feud between the United Arab Emirates and one of Nigeria's indigenous airlines, Air Peace.

The Igbo Centre for Education and Cultural Advancement (ICECA) said the intervention by President Buhari and the federal government in the saga has changed the groups perspective of the executive towards the Igbo people.

ICECA said the intervention on the Air Peace UAE matter has changed its negative narrative about President Buhari's administration Photo: Nnenna Ibeh

Source: Original

Air Peace, an airline run by Allen Onyema was earlier denied approval for three slots that it requested.

The UAE only granted approval for the airline to come to Sharjah airport once a week.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, after an intervention by the federal government which withdrew the earlier winter schedule granted to Emirates Airline through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority made a u-turn and approved seven slots for the airline.

Speaking at a press conference which was attended by Legit.ng reporter in Abuja, the secretary-general of the ICECA, Abel Onyemaechi, said the action by the FG shows a resolve to protect individual businesses.

Improved strategy for Nigeria's economy

Onyemaechi said such action which helps to promote the national economy should be applauded by all well-meaning Nigerians.

He said the director-general of the NCAA and the minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika has exhibited an unprecedented show of professionalism by insisting that the right thing be done.

Onyemaechi said the ICECA and the entire region had risen in protest for the series of events that suggest that the current administration does not have the interest of the Igbos at heart, but the event of last week has prompted a deep reflection in the minds of the people.

According to him, ICECA called for a review of the group's former position on the treatment of the Igbo people by the executive.

Onyemaechi said:

“As a Nigerian, I have never been more proud. The Honourable Minister of Aviation and the NCAA have rekindled our hope in the strength and importance of this great country."

“More importantly, as an Igbo man, I now see a government willing to go to any extent to protect a fellow Igbo man."

"Unlike in the past when our businessmen and women are being made to feel like orphans, the events of the past few weeks have shown that we have a government that cares and is willing to stand by its people."

Air peace gets daily landing slots in Dubai as FG grants Emirates 21 weekly flights as spat with UAE ends

Air Peace got a reprieve as the UAE had granted the airline daily landing slots in Dubai Also, the NCAA allowed Emirates Airlines 21 weekly landing slots to two airports in Nigeria

This is because the two countries have resolved the issue in which Air Peace was denied daily landing slots in Dubai, necessitating the Nigerian government to place a ban on Emirates. Y

The Nigerian government gave its approval for Emirates Airlines’ Winter Flight which includes 21 weekly flight frequencies to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos to commence.

Emirates airline ban: UAE reacts, says Air Peace demand unreasonable, makes new Offer

Recall that the Nigerian government had suspended Emirates flights from flying to the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

In reaction, the UAE minister of economy disclosed that the demand made by Nigerian airline, Air Peace is unreasonable and the ban by FG unjustifiable.

Meanwhile, on Friday, December 10, Emirates, the Dubai-based carrier, announced an indefinite suspension of flights to Nigeria, while reacting to the ban by FG on Thursday, December 9.

Source: Legit.ng