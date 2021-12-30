Shehu Sani, a former Senator who represented Kaduna Central, has asked an important question on a national carrier for Nigeria.

The former federal lawmaker was listing the national airlines through which their teams arrived in Cameroun for the 2022 AFCON.

He noted that nations like Ethiopia, Egypt, Tanzania, Burkina Faso, Morocco, and Ivory Coast national football teams came with their airlines.

But Sani asked an almost rhetorical question about how the Super Eagles will travel to the host country for the tournament.

most of the countries the teams are arriving Cameroun onboard their national carriers

He said:

"Ethiopia arrived in Cameroon for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with Ethiopia Airlines.

"Morocco will come via Royal Air Maroc.

"The Pharaohs of Egypt with Egyptair.

"Ivory Coast with Air Cote d'Ivoire.

"Tanzania with Air Tanzania.

"Burkina Faso with Air Burkina.

"How's your country arriving?"

European clubs threaten to stop African players from participating in 2022 AFCON

Meanwhile, rumours were abounding that players who are set to represent their nations at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) may be stopped from doing so by the European Clubs Association (ECA), which represents leading clubs across the continent.

The continental showpiece is scheduled to kick off in Cameroon on 9 January and run until 6 February, with several Premier League and Ligue 1 players in the running to run out for their respective countries.

Among the cohort of African stars are Liverpool's Sadio Mané and Mo Salah, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, and the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) duo of Achraf Hakimi and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

The ECA had sent a letter to the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)'s Deputy General Mattias Grafstrom in which the association expressed its concern over the tournament and specific Covid-19 guidelines which have not been met.

"The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has not yet made provision for suitable medical contingencies, among other things, for the Afcon tournament, in the absence of which clubs will not be able to release players for the tournament," read an ECA statement.

The ECA also raised concerns about the likelihood of players being unavailable for even longer periods due to the potential for travel restrictions or mandatory quarantine requirements in light of the new Omicron variant.

Source: Legit.ng