Some Nigerians have been rescued from the den of kidnapers in Zamfara state by men of the police force

Also, the police outfit also arrested a notorious bandit along the axis after his gang stormed and killed a district head

Several innocent people were reportedly said to have been abducted during the attack that lasted for hours

The police in Zamfara State have rescued 10 kidnap victims abducted by bandits in the early hours of Wednesday.

It also said it has arrested a notorious bandit along the axis.

Some Nigerians have been rescued from the den of kidnapers in Zamfara state by men of the police force. Photo: Nigeria Police

Source: Facebook

Bandits had stormed Gada community in Bungudu Local Government Area around 1 a.m. Wednesday, and killed the district head, Ummaru Bawan-Allah.

Several people were said to have been abducted during the attack that lasted for hours.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

But addressing journalists on Wednesday evening at the command headquarters in Gusau, the State Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkana, said 10 of those abducted have been rescued by his men.

He said a joint tactical team comprising policemen, soldiers and vigilante members swung into action, chased the bandits and rescued the abductees.

Mr Elkana, who said the victims have been reunited with their families, also said among them was a one-year old baby abducted alongside her mother.

The commissioner also said a notorius bandit operating in the Zurmi – Shinkafi axis has been arrested.

Mr Elkana said the bandit, Sani Mati, alias Mai Yan Mata, was arrested while he was leading his gang to block the road along Kokiya village to kidnap motorists.

The police said he was arrested with an AK47 rifle, double magazines, three rounds of live ammunition and one boxer motorcycle.

Source: Legit.ng