Former president Obasanjo's statement on the ownership of crude oil in Nigeria has continued to generate reactions

Obasanjo in an open letter to Chief Edwin Clark had said oil in the Niger Delta belongs to Nigeria, not the region

Reacting, Arewa Consultative Forum said the former president's statement was in line with Nigeria's constitution

Kaduna state - The northern socio-political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum, has backed former president Olusegun Obasanjo over his statement that the crude oil in the Niger Delta belongs to Nigeria not people in the region alone.

The Punch reported that the ACF spokesman, Emmanuel Yawe, said this in an interview in Kaduna on Wednesday, December 29.

Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

Recall that Chief Edwin Clark, an Ijaw leader, had lambasted Obasanjo over his position on the oil in the Niger Delta, alleging that the former president hates the region.

Obasanjo, however, replied in an open letter saying he does not hate the people of the Niger Delta as Clark claimed.

The former president said he followed the constitutional positions on appointments and resource control, reiterating that he had never shown anger or distraught to the Niger Delta region or any part of the country.

Nevertheless, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and other groups faulted the former president and supported Chief Clark.

Obasanjo’s argument backed by constitution - ACF

Speaking on the development, the ACF threw its weight behind Obasanjo, saying oil and other mineral resources belonged to Nigeria and not host communities.

The ACF spokesman, Yawe, said the matter was a purely constitutional one and that the northern body was in full support of the provision of the constitution.

According to him, oil and other mineral resources found in any community belong to Nigeria, adding those against such should seek constitution amendment to the provision.

