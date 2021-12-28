The comments made by Former President Olusegun Obasanjo does not go down well with some prominent personalities in the country

Recently, Chief Edwin Clark accused the ex-president of hating on the people of the Niger Delta region over his comment on resource control

In his response, Obasanjo penned an open letter to the elder statesman and foremost Ijaw leader, to address the claim

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has openly disclosed he does not hate Niger Delta.

Obasanjo made this statement while reacting to the earlier claims by Chief Edwin Clark, that he hated the people of Niger Delta origin.

In an open letter addressed to the elder statesman and foremost Ijaw leader, Obasanjo said he followed the constitutional positions on appointment and resource control, The Punch reports.

The former leader added that he had never shown anger or distraught to the Niger Delta region or any part of the country, Vanguard also reported.

Obasanjo in a letter dated Tuesday, December 28, 2021, titled, My response to the open letter by Clark’, wrote:

“I have never shown any anger, distraught with Niger Delta region nor any part of Nigeria. Some of the languages you have deployed to describe me in your letter are offensive, uncouth and I totally and completely rejected them, I am not inconsistent, hypocritical, unstatesman, and nor am I anybody’s lackey.”

