Ika - Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on Monday, December 27 said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta had performed creditably in the infrastructural development of the state.

Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West at the Nigerian Senate, stated this at the wedding reception of Mr. Victor Okoh, son of a Delta House of Assembly member, Mr. Festus Okoh, at Agbor-Obi, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

Senator Ekweremadu stated that Governor Okowa has transformed Delta state with infrastructures. Photo credit: Ike Ekweremadu

Source: Facebook

Ekweremadu said he had continued to be impressed with the visible efforts of Okowa at transforming Delta, adding that all the times he visited Delta, he saw development.

According to Ekweremadu, Okowa has outstanding accomplishments in projects delivery.

The lawmaker, who was chairman at the marriage reception, said:

“I must appreciate the uncommon transformation of Delta state by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“In 2018, I was here to inaugurate the 24.4 kilometres Nsukwa/Ejeme-Aniogor/Ndemili/Agbor/Alidinma road spanning four local government areas.

“On that same day, I also performed the ground-breaking for the recently inaugurated Professor Chike Edozien Ultra-Modern secretariat

“Whenever I come to Delta it's always for a good course because my brother, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, is performing very well and I am happy to be here again.”

He urged the couple to tolerate one another adding that they should learn from their parents and friends and give themselves a good home.

He added:

“You must be able to yield to one another because there must be cooperation to make this marriage last for a long time.”

The ceremony was attended by Governor Okowa, Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori; State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, and other senior government officials.

