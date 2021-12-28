Femi Adesina was asked if President Buhari can end insecurity in the country before he hands over power in 2023

The presidential aide replied that it is possible as they are already being taken out one after the other

Adesina also gave the assurance that his boss was doing his best to make the lives of Nigerians better

The presidency is optimistic that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari can end the various security challenges plaguing the nation before the end of his tenure.

Speaking on Sunday Politics, a Channels Television programme, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said with the current efforts being made, the 17 months left before Buhari leaves office is enough to "take out" insurgency, The Cable reports.

Femi Adesina was recently inducted by the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA). Poto credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Asked about Buhari ending insecurity, Adesina replied:

“Nothing is impossible.

“Those who are behind this insurgency will be taken out. They are being taken out one after the other and it will get to a point that the last of them will be taken out, and then we’ll get to the end of it. It can be done within 17 months that remains for this administration.”

Insurgents have been technically defeated

Despite cases of attacks by insurgents reported almost every day, the presidential aide maintained the current administration’s position that they had been technically defeated, Nigerian Tribune reports.

According to him, the nature of insurgency in the country has mutated over the years and what is currently happening cannot be compared to that of 2009 to 2015.

President Buhari is working

The presidential aide disclosed that though this administration is battling with several challenges, his boss is working to improve the standard of living of Nigerians.

He said Buhari is doing his best for the citizens, though it may not be what they want or as good as it was in the days of boom.

Buhari presides over security meeting

President Buhari had convened another meeting as he seeks ways to find a lasting solution to the security crisis in Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that the president, his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, service chiefs and top government officials were present at the crucial meeting.

Although the agenda of the security meeting was not disclosed, top presidency sources were said to have hinted that it would revolve around the rising spate of bandit attacks in some parts of the country, recently discovered threats, and plans to counter them.

