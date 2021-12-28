The Adamawa state police command has said that the people of Dabna and Kwabre villages in the Dugwaba district of Hong local government did not abandon their homes

Reports had it on Monday, December 27, that residents of the two villages fled when bandits attacked them

Police, however, said that the report was an attempt to mislead the public and create unnecessarily fear in the minds of people

Yola, Adamawa - Following the alleged bandit attack at the hometown of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha in Adamawa, the state police command has reacted.

Premium reports that the police said that the online report that Boko Haram insurgents and bandits have attacked the town was false.

Police deny that SGF Boss Mustapha’s hometown and other villages in Adamawa were attacked by bandits. Photo credit: Boss Mustapha.

Source: Facebook

Police set the record right

Legit.ng gathered that the police spokesman in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, said there was no truth in the report that the people of Dabna and Kwabre Villages in Dugwaba district of Hong local government area had abandoned their homes as a result of alleged attacks.

Nguroje said that the police command has deployed anti-terrorism and anti-kidnapping squads as well as undercover agents to the area.

He said so far there has been no report from the security operatives that the area has been attacked.

The police spokesman said:

“The command received unverified information that people are fleeing from some villages as a result of alleged Boko Haram attacks. As security personnel, we do not play with any information that borders on insecurity.

“The command immediately deployed anti-terrorism squad and intelligence officers to the suspected areas and so far there has been no report of attack or people fleeing their villages."

According to the report, when contacted, Simon Yakubu, the district head of Dugwaba, dismissed the online report and described it as “misleading."

Yakubu said that people were living peacefully and celebrating Christmas in the villages mentioned in the online report.

He said:

“The report is malicious and was intended to mislead and create confusion in our communities. The purported report is from the enemy of peace and progress who doesn’t want to see people living in peace and harmony with one another."

He said reports reaching him from all the villages mentioned in the online report indicated that people were going about their businesses unmolested.

Source: Legit.ng