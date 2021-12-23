Food items have been donated to the National Youth Council of Nigeria by the Ebonyi state governor, Engr Dave Umahi

The items were presented to officials of the council be an official of the Ebonyi state government in Abuja

The minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory also donated some food items to the youth council

FCT, Abuja - Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has donated 100 bags of rice, tubers of yams, and four cows to the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN.

A representative of the Ebonyi government, Dr. Nwovu Kizito, who represented Barr. Joseph Ekumankama, the state commissioner for intergovernmental affairs and Abuja liaison, presented the items to the NYCN in Abuja.

Ebonyi government officials and Solomon Adodo, NYCN president during the presentation in Abuja. Photo credit: NYCN

Speaking during the presentation, Dr. Kizito stated that the Nigerian youths must make themselves useful to society and don't depend on handouts.

He also stated that the governor is a friend of the youth and this is evident in his youth-focused programs in Ebonyi state.

His words:

“This gesture is from the governor because of his love for the Nigerian youths and their contributions to national development.

“The governor is optimistic that Nigerian youths will continue to play vital roles in the country as they have done in the past.

“He has sent his assurances that he will continue to partner with the youths, especially the National Youth Council of Nigeria, to ensure that the issues that affect young Nigerians are addressed effectively at all times.”

Similarly, the minister of state for FCT, Hajia Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu gave the NYCN 100 bags of rice and a hundred packs of assorted condiments including noodles and spaghetti.

The minister noted that the NYCN has been a worthy partner of the FCT administration especially on issues that have to do with mobilizing youths for positive causes and advocacy in the Nigerian capital.

