The police have confirmed the arrest of four operatives involved in the alleged extortion of commuters

According to report, the operatives were nabbed after the video footage of their acts went viral on the internet

The FCT police command ordered the immediate arrest of the men and proper investigation had commenced

FCT, Abuja- The police have taken serious action against officers involved in corrupt practices.

Recently, four police personnel were arrested and detained for allegedly extorting money from a commuter in Abuja.

The officers, who were on traffic duty along Area 11, were seen in a viral video clip collecting money from the commuter, whose identity could not be ascertained, The Punch reports.

Usman Alkali Baba, the inspector-general of police frown against such acts. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The Federal Capital Territory police public relations officer, Josephine Adeh, in a statement on Wednesday, said the FCT commissioner of police, Sunday Babaji, had ordered the immediate arrest and investigation of the officers in the clip, PM News added.

The statement reads:

“The command wishes to call on anyone who has a way of reaching out to the young man in the video to avail the command of his contact details or relay a message of invitation to the public relations officer of the command.

“The CP, who received the news with grave bewilderment, described the attitude of the officers as discreditable conduct, an act unbecoming of a police officer and a total deviation from the core values of uprightness expected of a police officer.”

Source: Legit.ng