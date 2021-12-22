Mrs Owoniyi, a teacher in St Pauls Primary School, Ikole Ekiti was kidnapped by gunmen along Ayebode Ekiti road on Sunday

Following this development, the teachers in the state have started contributing cash to meet the demands of the kidnappers

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the teachers are donating the cash after a request was made seeking a fundraise for ransom via a WhatsApp platform

Ekiti state- There is a new development regarding the teacher that was kidnapped in Ekiti state on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Recent is the teachers in the state, are said to have started contributing N500 each to pay the ransom demanded by kidnappers for their colleague identified as Mrs Owoniyi, Daily Trust reports.

Owoniyi, a teacher in St. Pauls Primary School, Ikole Ekiti, was kidnapped along Ayobode-Ekiti Road.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum and governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the teacher was abducted along with other commuters on Sunday, and the kidnappers had demanded N50 million ransom.

The request for funds

The request for support to raise the ransom was said to have been posted on a WhatsApp platform with teachers in Ikole as members.

NUT's Position

But, when contacted, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Ekiti state, Mr Oke Emmanuel, said the decision to contribute the money was made by some of the colleagues of the victim and not the union.

While confirming the report of the kidnapping, Emmanuel said the chairperson of Ikole branch of NUT, Mrs L. O. Longe, told him the kidnappers were demanding N50 million ransom.

However, the police public relations officer (PPRO) in Ekiti, ASP Sunday Abutu, in a telephone conversation said the command had not received the report.

