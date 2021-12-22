The Christian community in Zamfara has received huge donations from a former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari

Bags of rice, cows, and cash donations were made to the Christians in the northwest state by the former governor

Yari had made donations to the Muslim community in the state during the Sallah festivities after the holy month of Ramadan

Gusau - The immediate past governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has donated 500 bags of rice and 15 cows to the Igbo and Yoruba Christian communities in the state to enable them to celebrate the forthcoming Christmas with ease.

The Punch reports that the breakdown of the welfare package are:

1. Zamfara state Christian Association of Nigeria received 400 bags of rice, 10 cows, and N1 million.

2. The Igbo community association received 40 bags of rice and two cows

3. APC Yoruba wing 20 bags of rice and one cow

4. APC Igbo wing got 40 bags of rice and two cows.

The chairman of the APC faction loyal to Yari, Lawal Kaura, who presented the gifts, stressed that at the commencement of each year’s Ramadan and Sallah celebrations, Yari presents packages of assorted grains, clothes, cows, and rams were provided to Zamfara Muslims.

Zamfara Christians lament high cost of living ahead of Christmas

Daily Post newspaper had earlier reported that as the Christmas celebration approaches, residents of Zamfara state have been lamenting the high cost of living, saying essential commodities are no longer affordable due to economic hardships.

Residents in Gusau, the state capital, said the inflation rate and the economic hardship are becoming unbearable especially for the families that have many children to care for.

Yari's faction slams Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima

Recall that the faction of the APC in Zamfara loyal to Yari recently slammed Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, another former governor of the state, over his statement on the litigation, challenging the dissolution of the party executives.

The national caretaker committee of the party had announced the dissolution of the State Working Committee of the APC in Zamfara following the defection of Governor Bello Matawalle to the party in June this year.

Not satisfied with the dissolution of the executives, Yari’s camp instituted a legal action challenging the action of the caretaker committee.

APC chieftain denies rumours of Yari joining PDP

Meanwhile, APC chieftain and public affairs commentator, Musa Dangusau recently debunked rumours that Yari may defect to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Dangusau stated that the stories were sponsored by new entrants in the party uncomfortable with Yari's popularity.

He added that certain underhand dealings and surreptitious manipulations have exposed plans by persons with vested interests to orchestrate campaigns of calumny against the former governor of Zamfara.

