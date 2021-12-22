About 5,000 members of a community in Niger state are currently taking refuge in a mountain due to the activities of bandits

The people comprising of underaged children and the aged are avoiding being killed by the rampaging bandits

While in the mountains, two pregnant women from the community have given birth under very difficult circumstances

Kwimo - Two pregnant women in Niger state have given birth in a mountain while trying to escape bandit attacks in their area.

The Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that the attack which took place in Kwimo community of Mariga local government council of Niger state lẹft the entire members of the community running for dear lives.

The Sani-Bello led government in Niger state says it is doing everything within its powers to protect the people. Photo credit: @NigerGov

Source: Twitter

According to an eyewitness, Usman Kwimo, the safety of both pregnant mothers and their babies cannot be guaranteed because they lack medical aids needed to take care of them.

Kwimo said about 5,000 members of the community comprising of underaged children who are taking refuge on various mountains in their community with the view to avoid being killed by the bandits.

He said the armed men who invaded Kwimo village on about 120 motorcycles carrying sophisticated weapons, shooting sporadically, looted shops and household items in addition to destroying some of the properties.

Reacting to the report, the secretary to the Niger state government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, assured the people of the government’s readiness to do all it can to safeguard their lives and properties.

He said security personnel have been drafted to restore normalcy in some of the troubled communities in the state.

Bandits kidnap government official in Adamawa

In a related development, a report by Sahara Reporters indicates that the Adamawa state coordinator of the National Land Development Authority (NALDA), Zakaria Kraha, has been kidnapped by bandits.

Kraha was abducted on his back home from Makurdi, the Benue state capital, around Ngorore, a satellite town on the outskirt of Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

Niger state intercepts 104 almajirai at boundary, returns them to Sokoto

Meanwhile, as part of measures to ensure the security of lives and properties, the Niger government has repatriated 104 almajirai intercepted at the entrance of the state capital, Minna to neighbouring Sokoto state.

The Director-General, Child Rights Agency in the state, Maryam Kolo, made this known in Minna on Monday, December 20.

She revealed that the almajirai were between the ages of four and 10, and made the trip from Sokoto to Minna in a truck.

Security agencies allege plots to unsettle northern Nigeria by desperate politicians

In another report, security agencies said they have uncovered plans by two serving governors from the northeast and northwest to unsettle northern Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The intelligence report stated that the prominent governors are leaders of a major political party working with a former governor of Sokoto state.

They are alleged to have started recruiting different organisations, religious bodies, and youths from the northern and southern parts of the country in order to achieve their aims.

