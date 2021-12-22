The number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria is increasing by the day according to data by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control

A breakdown of the new details reveals that Lagos state has the highest infections with over 1,000 new cases

Nigeria's commercial city is followed closely by the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with over a hundred cases recorded in the seat of power

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 2,123 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The NCDC took its official Facebook page to announce the new development to Nigerians as the new variants of the virus continue to spread.

The Adetiba-led NCDC has cautioned Nigerians to take precautions as the coronavirus spreads. Photo credit: NCDC

Source: Facebook

A break down of the cases below states by states as released by the NCDC

1. Lagos - 1552

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2. FCT - 197

3. Edo - 155

4. Rivers - 81

5. Delta - 44

6. Plateau - 33

7. Kwara - 30

8. Kano - 16

9. Enugu - 12

10. Gombe - 2

11. Bauchi - 1

The NCDC further revealed that Nigeria has so far recorded 227,378 confirmed coronavirus cases with 211,761 discharged and 2,989 deaths recorded so far.

Meanwhile, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has started administering the COVID-19 booster shot on Nigerians to minimise the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Buhari leads the way by receiving a COVID-19 booster shot

Already, President Muhammadu Buhari has received his own shot at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

The Nigerian government shared a photo on its official Facebook page of the president receiving the shot while flanked by health officials in the seat of power.

Governor Makinde flags-off mass vaccination campaign in Oyo

On its part, the NPHCDA shared photos of Governor Seyi Makinde receiving his COVID-19 vaccine booster dose in Oyo state.

In a Facebook post, the agency revealed that the governor received the jab during the official flag-off ceremony of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign at Aleshinloye Market, Ibadan Oyo state.

NCDC alerts Nigerians on the fourth wave of COVID-19

Recall that the NCDC recently announced that Nigeria is officially experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID pandemic.

Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, director-general of the NCDC, said the country has witnessed an astronomical increase in the last two weeks.

Specifically, the director-general said Nigeria has recorded a 500% increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in recent times.

COVID-19: NYSC issues directive to prospective corp members

In a related development, the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has issued a new directive to graduates willing to serve their country that from January 2022, only fully vaccinated prospective corps members will be allowed to register and partake in the scheme.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, made this disclosure on Monday, December 13, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He made the comment while addressing the 2021 Batch “C’’ Stream II set of corps members in a virtual meeting.

Source: Legit