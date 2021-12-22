President Muhammadu Buhari received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, December 21

While the Nigerian leader was taking the jab, he never squeezed his face or flinched to show any form of pain

The moment when President Buhari took the recommended dose against the virus was captured in a video shared by Lauretta Onochie

As recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other international medical organisations, President Muhammadu Buhari took his Covid-19 booster dose on Tuesday, December 21.

The president along with some presidential aides took the jab at the State House, Abuja, after which he was given a certificate.

In a brief video shared on Facebook by Lauretta Onochie, one of President Buhari's media aides, he was seen showing no sign of pain being the ex-military man he is.

The president showed no sign of pain (Photo: Laretta Onochie)

After taking the jab, the president displayed his COVID-19 certificate which carries his name and date of administration of the drug to the camera

Buhari's govt approves COVID-19 vaccines booster for eligible Nigerians

Meanwhile, in what would excite many Nigerians, the federal government of Nigeria through the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 had authorised vaccine booster against the pandemic for eligible citizens.

This was disclosed by Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director of, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

According to him, the decision was reached, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the agency.

He said this was for those that had completed the two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or one dose of Johnson and Johnson.

He said:

“Time interval of two months or more after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Consequent upon the above, eligible Nigerians are advised to visit the nearest health facility or mass vaccination sites for their booster doses as from Dec.10, 2021, across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT."

According to him, a COVID-19 booster dose gives greater protection against the virus. He urged all Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

