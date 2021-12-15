Members of a syndicate, who specialise in counterfeiting foreign currencies have been arrested by operatives of the EFCC

Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested four members of a syndicate who specialize in counterfeiting foreign currencies.

Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency's spokesperson made this known in a statement shared on EFCC's official Facebook page on Tuesday, December 14.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested members of a syndicate counterfeiters of foreign currencies. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commissio

Source: Facebook

Uwujaren said the operation which was carried out jointly with operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) resulted in the arrest of members of the syndicate.

According to him, the syndicate, including a woman, were arrested at Swiss Pearl Continental Hotel, Koforidua Street, in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, with US$427,400 fake United States Dollars.

He warned members of the public to be wary of the activities of fraud syndicates masquerading as Bureau de Change operators across the country.

Source: Legit Newspaper