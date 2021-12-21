Mr Bonnie Iwuoha, a former national president, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) is reportedly dead

According to sources close to him, he was battling with an undisclosed health challenges before he gave up the ghost

Iwuoha, first served as media adviser to former governor Theodore Orj before he was appointed information commissioner by Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu

Another tragedy has befallen the media profession. This time, a former commissioner for Information, Abia state, Mr. Bonnie Iwuoha has been declared dead.

Iwuoha who was a former national president, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, reportedly died on Monday evening in Umuahia the state capital.

Bonnie Iwuoha, a former national president, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) is reportedly dead. Photo: Rafat Idris Salami

According to a close source, the former NUJ president was having health challenges of late but could not say for sure what exactly led to his death, Vanguard newspaper reports.

The late Iwuoha, a seasoned journalists, was also a former managing editor/head of editorial department, Daily Times of Nigeria between 1991 and 1993 .

