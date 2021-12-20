The female soldier who got romantically involved with a corps member in the NYSC rientation camp in Kwara state will be penalised

The Nigerian Army says the female soldier who accepted relationship proposal from a male corps member at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Kwara state will be penalised for violating military rules and regulations.

The Punch reported the director of Army public relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, stated this on Sunday, December 19.

The Army spokesman, however, did not reveal the likely punishment the female soldier who has now been identified as Private Sofiyat Akinlabi might get.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Army said the female officer violated military laws by getting involved in a public display of amorous relationship with a paramilitary trainee, a corps member.

Nwachukwu soldier violated the Nigerian Army’s rules and regulations guiding the codes of conduct of military personnel when deployed for duty.

According to him, the female soldier’s action amounted to taking advantage of her trainee, noting that the public would have been outraged and accused the Army of coercion had a male soldier proposed to a female corps member during the NYSC parade.

Falana to COAS: Respect female soldier’s decision to marry corps member

Meanwhile, the Women Empowerment & Legal Aid, on Monday, December 20 asked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya, to respect the decision of the female soldier to marry a male corps member.

The chairperson of the group, Funmi Falana, in a letter to Yahaya, demanded the immediate release of the soldier who had since been detained by the military authorities after accepting the marriage proposal of an unnamed corps member at the NYSC orientation camp in Yikpata, Kwara state.

Falana said the female soldier "has not contravened the regulation on the restriction of marriage for three years" just as she also argued that no male soldier has been punished for proposing to a love interest in public has seen on social media.

