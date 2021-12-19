The Nigerian Army confirmed a female soldier who recently accepted relationship proposal from a male corps member has been detained

Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Army spokesman, said the lady violated military laws by getting involved in a public display of amorous relationship with a paramilitary trainee

The Army spokesman, however, did not reveal what may be the punishment of the detained female soldier

The Nigerian Army has reportedly confirmed the detention of a female soldier who recently accepted relationship proposal from a male corps member at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp in Yikpata, Kwara state.

The Punch reported that the director of Army public relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, made the confirmation on Sunday, December 19.

The female soldier showed off her ring Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mediagist

He said the female officer whose name was not revealed violated military laws by getting involved in a public display of amorous relationship with a paramilitary trainee, a corps member.

Legit.ng notes that video clips showing a male corps member proposing to the female soldier at the Kwara NYSC camp have gone viral on social media, drawing reactions from many Nigerians.

The female soldier gushed over being engaged by the corps member that she let her guard down in expressing her emotions.

The beautiful soldier planted a kiss on the lips of her stunned 'corper' boyfriend despite being flanked by a group of corps members. After sharing a kiss with her lover, the excited female soldier flaunted her engagement ring amid cheers from corps members.

Soldier violates Nigerian Army’s rule

However, the Army spokesman said the female soldier violated the Nigerian Army’s rules and regulations guiding the codes of conduct of military personnel when deployed for duty.

Nwachukwu said the female soldier’s action amounted to taking advantage of her trainee, noting that the public would have been outraged and accused the Army of coercion had a male soldier proposed to a female corper during NYSC parade.

He said:

“The female soldier in question violated the following rules of the NA:

“1. Fraternization while on official duty at the NYSC camp. That is, indulging in an amorous relationship with a trainee.

“2. A personnel must have served for three years before he/she can qualify for marriage.

“3. She disobeyed the Armed Forces of Nigeria standing guidelines and directives for the use of Social Media.

“4. Indulging in romance while in uniform.

“5. Her conduct was prejudicial to good order and military discipline.

“All the above, if proven are in violation of extant laws with attendant disciplinary and penal implications.”

The Army spokesman, however, declined comments on the likely punishment the female soldier might get.

He was quoted as saying that “the Nigerian Military like all others, has its disciplinary codes, distinct from that of the general society."

"Every personnel has voluntarily undertaken to be bound by this code,” the Army spokesman added.

