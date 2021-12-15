There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari might declare a state of emergency in some northern states

This came after Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto met President Buhari on Tuesday, December 14

Tambuwal list sates where Buhari might take this stern move as Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Katsina, Kebbi and Kaduna

Following the spate insecurity in many parst of Sokoto, the governor of the state, Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), met President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, December 14.

Speaking with State House correspondents after his meeeting with President Buhari, Governor Tambuwal disclosed that he felt compelled to pay the Nigerian leader a visit and bring him up to speed on the security situation in the state.

Governor Tambuwal said that Buhari will take some drastic security steps in northern states (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

The PDP governor told journalists that after his discussion with Buhari he felt certain that the the president will take advantage of the Nigerian constitution and declare a state of emergency in some troubled northern states.

States where President Buhari might take this drastic decision were listed by Tambuwal as Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Katsina, Kebbi and Kaduna.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said there is expected to be more engagement and deployment of security forces in the region going forward.

The Sokoto governor's conversation with newsmen is conained in a Facebook post shared by a presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau.

Armed bandits reportedly set ablaze scores of passengers in Sokoto state

Meanwhile, gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday, December 7 burnt scores of passengers traveling from Sabon Birni local government area to Sokoto town.

The incident which occurred at about 9 am in the morning happened around Gidan Bawa village where the terrorists blocked the road and set the vehicle ablaze.

The Sokoto state police command spokesperson, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, confirmed the incident, noting however that those killed might be about 17.

He explained that the vehicle carried 24 passengers, out of which 7 were admitted to an undisclosed hospital.

However, reports that the victims numbering about 10, including a Nigerien and locals from Sabon Birni, were on their way to Gadan Gayan in Kaduna en-route southern part of the country in search of livelihood.

Source: Legit.ng