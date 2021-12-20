The Nigeria Customs Service had earlier announced the commencement of applications for the 2021 Customs recruitment exercise

Recently, the house of representatives committee on customs and excise raised concern over pressure from constituents on the ongoing recruitment

Following this move, the lawmakers disclosed that each local government area is entitled to four candidates in order to ensure fairness and equality

Abuja- The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Customs, Leke Abejide revealed recently that only four eligible candidates would be employed from each of the 774 local government areas into the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in the ongoing recruitment.

The chairman made this known at a press briefing on Friday, December 17, in Abuja.

Leadership reports that Abejide, who said many Nigerians had been calling members of the House for assistance, noted that the exercise was a sequel to the existing vacancies in some cadres on NCS, adding that it was not general recruitment.

The lawmaker said the NCS would not recruit beyond the given number.

The House of Representatives wants the exercise to be free, fair and credible.

Source: Facebook

He said:

“The last exercise conducted, I received a lot of threats from Nigerians and some of them were threatening to even take NCS to court."

According to him, each local government area is entitled to four candidates in order to ensure fairness and equality across local government areas.

Abejide decried the level of pressure being mounted on members of the House to lobby for slots on their behalf, stressing that the amount of pressure necessitated the press briefing to correct some erroneous insinuations.

He urged Nigerians, especially those interested in applying for NCS jobs, to find out the cadres that exist in their LGAs.

He said the House was working on a bill to reform NCS, adding that it would repeal and re-enact the law to enable it to recruit massively.

According to him, the NCS ought to have 30,000 personnel but that currently, it has about 15,000 personnel, adding that the number was grossly inadequate.

He added:

“Once the bill is ready and if it becomes law, many of our youth will be recruited."

Source: Legit