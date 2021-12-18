The recent decision of Cardinal Peter Turkson to resign from a department he heads in the Vatican has come as a surprise to many

The 73-year-old Ghanaian was on Saturday, December 18, reported to have tendered his resignation letter to Pope Francis

However, it is said that the leader of the Roman Catholic Church is yet to make a decision on Turkson's offer of resignation

Cardinal Peter Turkson, one of those who advise Pope Francis, has abruptly indicated his decision to resign from the department he heads at the Vatican, the Dicastery for Integral Human Development.

Sources who disclosed this on Saturday, December 18, said Cardinal Turkson, a citizen of Ghana, is expected by many to be the potential first African to succeed the pope.

Until he offered his resignation, part of the 73-year-old's task at the Vatican is to advise the pope on issues related to climate change and social justice.

It was gathered that the pope is yet to decide whether or not to accept Cardinal Turkson's resignation.

A report from Reuters quoted a source claiming that Turkson who is about two years away from the mandatory retirement age of 75 for bishops had become "fed up" with internal disputes.

Another source cited in the publication said the cardinal had stated that he would speak more only after the pope has made known a decision on his resignation.

