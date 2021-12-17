Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers was seen recently dancing his while commissioning a project in the state

The governor danced for a considerable distance before gifting a singing man a bundle of money during the occasion

The videos which captured moments when these happened were posted online by Dele Momodu

Wike is one of the Nigerian governors and public servants who have been seen dancing in public places

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers can impress people with his unique dance steps when he is in a happy mood.

It turned out that Mr projects, as he is fondly called his friends and colleagues, was in the mood to show his dancing skills while he was commissioning one of his finished projects in the state recently.

In videos shared by Dele Momodu, a strong member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Rivers governor was seen dancing hard with his walking stick as he proceeded to give a man a bundle of cash.

Momodu in one of his Instagram posts noted that whenever the visionary and consummate leader feels like dancing, he does it so well.

Former Nigerian governor shows off amazing dance steps in viral video, stirs reactions on social media

Meanwhile, a former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, had stirred many reactions after his a video of him dancing to Adekunle Gold and Davido's 'High' went viral.

In the trending video clip, shared on Facebook by @orjisblog the senator danced as he was cheered on by a female voice in the background.

The politician and senator representing Imo West Senatorial district at the 9th Nigerian Senate tried as much as possible to do the dance correctly.

Nigerians react

The video had since generated some reactions on social media with many Nigerians finding his moves really amusing. Others were of the opinion was a stunt.

Igosave said

"Election don dey reach!! Public netflix don dey start."

2sandvirper said:

"very cool."

emilyemerhirhi said:

"The dance you dance when you don't have any money problems."

Kolly_kitchens said:

"What's he doing bayi? Them no teach am well."

mister_mahal said:

"Is the hyper woman for me."

Source: Legit