Billionaire Obi Cubana humoured his followers on social media with a video of his adorable family

The clip captured the moment the businessman’s children busied themselves with huge chunks of fried meat

Cubana hailed them for enjoying the Christmas season already as followers flooded his comment section with different reactions

It appears the Christmas mood has already kicked off in the home of popular socialite and businessman, Obi Cubana.

The billionaire nightlife entrepreneur recently humoured his followers on Instagram with a video of his children and their mum.

Obi Cubana's kids enjoying the festive season with huge chunks of meat. Photo: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

The young boys were seen devouring large chunks of fried meat and their mum was heard in the background hailing them.

Sharing the video on his page, Cubana also took a subtle jab at his kids and noted that any money that comes his way will also be spent on enjoyment.

See his post below:

Reactions

mcmakopolo1 said:

"That grabbing and biting."

dj_jaytown said:

"Because Problem E No Dy Finish Make we try to dy enjoy money good oo."

daymiond_trends said:

"Baba nor pity the meat (Chop Life gang)."

nnamdishedrack said:

"Your boy with the is mummy's carbon copy. Madam give you 1: 0 there."

psmielz said:

"Hussle o! Make ur pikin start to Dey chop life from small…."

lorla____ said:

"Very necessary."

2nitdontee said:

"That’s it ooo. Tomorrow is pregnant, i never had dull moment since birth."

Obi Cubana's club in Abuja shut down indefinitely

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a club owned by Obi Cubana called off its activities indefinitely.

According to the management of the club, a tragic incident occurred where a clubber was killed following an electric shock.

The sad incident occurred on Sunday, November 14, and operations at the Abuja club has been suspended until further notice.

The statement read in part:

“We are closed till further notice. This is due to the loss of our esteemed client. We are deeply saddened by this situation and need time to heal from it. Our prayer are with the families of the lost soul. May her soul Rest In Peace."

